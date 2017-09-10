LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that when a leader becomes popular then Iqama type decisions are declared against him. She was referring to verdict due to which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28.

Maryam Nawaz was chairing a meeting related to NA-120 by-elections, when she made this statement to a delegation of lawyers in Model Town.

She said, “For over a year Sharif’s family's internal matters were discussed publically.”

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry and party Leader Maiza Hameed were part of the meeting.