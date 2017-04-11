sIALKOT-Two dacoits were killed allegedly by the firing of their fleeing accomplices after a shootout with police on Airport Road near Gohadpur-Muradpur in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, four dacoits were busy looting motorists and commuters, when a police party arrived at the scene. On seeing the lawmen, the dacoits started firing on them, which the latter retaliated, leading to a brief shootout.

However, two of the dacoits were killed from the firing of their other two accomplices who managed to escape from the scene under cover of darkness.

According to senior police officials, the slain accused dacoits were identified as Inam Ullah, resident of Gujranwala and Abdul Rehman, resident of Narowal.

The senior police officials said that both the dacoits had shot dead two brothers - Waseem and Muqadas on resistance during a daylight dacoity at their electronics shops in Sialkot city's congested Gohadpur locality here on February 23,2017.

The police officials added that the accused had been running an inter-district gang of dacoits and were wanted by the police in more than 60 case of heinous crimes in various district of Punjab including Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore etc.

The police shifted the dead bodies to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

The Muradpur Police have started investigation after registering a case.

Guard foils robbery as robber, passerby killed

SHEIKHUPURA:- A security guard shot dead robber while a passerby also lost his life in the firing near Morr Joianwala here on Monday. According to police sources, the staff of a local textile mills was bringing cash in a van after withdrawing from a local bank. In meanwhile, three unidentified robbers, riding two motorcycles, intercepted the van. Sensing the looming danger, security guard already alerted, opened fire killing one of the robbers while two others succeeded in fleeing the scene. A passerby, later identified as, Gulshan Shahbaz also killed in crossfire. The police have started investigation.