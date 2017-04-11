LAHORE: The injured van driver taken into custody following the recent blast on a Census team in Lahore was found not guilty.

Injured eye-witnesses corroborated Usman's statement and stated that the van was reeking of gas and the van had stopped to refill the tank, intelligence sources told.

Usman was taken into custody for investigation from the hospital, following the blast on April in Lahore. He had stated that the van’s engine started making noises, following which he had stopped the van and gotten off to buy an engine part for the vehicle.

The suicide bomber hit the van after the driver left the vehicle, intelligence sources stated.

At least six people were martyred and 15 others wounded early morning on April 5 when a suicide bomber targeted a population census team in Lahore's Bedian Road, officials said.

Television footage from Bedian Road showed two charred vehicles and a damaged motorcycle.

"I was standing at a distance of a hundred steps from the incident," said an eyewitness, "I called 1122 [Emergency Ambulance Service] which reached the site after 20 minutes."

"Those behind the Bedian Road attack will not go unpunished," said Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali during his visit to the Combined Military Hospital, to inquire after the health of the injured. "Indiscriminate operation against terrorists will continue."

President Mamnoon Hussain condemned the blast and issued orders to provide necessary assistance to those affected. "All national projects including census activities will be conducted as per schedule,” he announced.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also expressed his deepest condolences over the loss of precious human lives and paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Army personnel who were targeted while performing their duties.