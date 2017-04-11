Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday dismissed concerns that the trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav did not follow due legal process and said there was nothing in the proceedings that was against the law.

Asif told the lawmakers in the Senete that Pakistan will not grant any concessions to elements working against the security and the stability of the country, whether they're operating from inside Pakistan or from outside it.

Hitting out at New Delhi, Asif said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was given the death sentence after trial for involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

"Pakistan followed the due legal process in prosecuting Jadhav. There was nothing in the [legal] proceedings that was against the law, the trial went on for three months," he added.

The defence minister further said that government is fully equipped to deal with all such elements with an iron fist. "We will defend our country at all costs," he added.

An ISPR statement issued on Monday said Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in creating turbulence in Pakistan, especially Balochistan and Karachi.

“He confessed in front of a magistrate and court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and execute activities to destabilise and sabotage stability in Pakistan,” read the ISPR statement.

“The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. On Monday COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM.”