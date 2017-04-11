President Mamnoon Hussain welcomed on Tuesday Belarus’ desire to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, saying it would expedite the pace of development in the region.

Mamnoon was talking to Chairman of House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko, who called on him with the country’s delegation.

Pakistan, he said, regarded Belarus as an important country in the region and was keen to further bilateral relations in various sectors.

He underlined that there is a scope for mutual cooperation in the areas of agriculture, pharmaceutical, manufacturing of light machinery, and oil and gas development between the two countries.

Anticipating development: CPEC a gateway to Pakistan’s prosperity, says Iqbal

Mamnoon appreciated the efforts of the political leadership of Belarus to promote bilateral relations. He hoped that a visit by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Belarus in August this year would further ties between the two countries.

The president also said Pakistan greatly valued Belarusian support for its membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Earlier, Vladimir Andreichenko said his country is desirous of enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan and called for launching joint ventures in various sectors to the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He apprised that presently, 50 Pakistani students were studying in Belarus and stressed the need for increasing cooperation in the fields.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Awais Leghari, and other senior officials were present.