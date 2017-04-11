BAHAWALPUR-Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sher Afgun visited different areas of Bahawalpur City and observed the ongoing process of population census. Speaking on the occasion, the Corps Commander said that census is a national responsibility which is underway smoothly due to effective coordination between the civil administration and Pakistan Army. Earlier, Lt-Gen Sher Afgun was given a detailed briefing in Headquarters of 35 Division regarding the ongoing census. The Corps Commander expressed satisfaction over the overall arrangements made for the census and commended the efforts of both the civil and military administration to make the census operation a success in the region.