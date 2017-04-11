ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday ended its boycott of the National Assembly Committee on Electoral Reforms on the phone call of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

According to officials the Speaker phoned Election Commission Secretary Babar Yaqoob and asked him to end the boycott in greater national interest.

He also asked Yaqoob to send his officials in the meeting of the Electoral Reforms Committee to finalise legislation on the Election Law 2017.

Yaqoob pointed out that some of the Parliamentarians had been hurling allegations against the Commission officials.

He said that the ECP was a Constitutional institution and the institution and its staff should be respected.

During the conversation, according to officials Yaqoob assured the Speaker that the ECP officials would not only participate in the meetings but would also cooperate and contribute with input in all legal and Constitutional aspects.

The speaker thanked the Secretary Election Commission and hoped that the Committee would finalise the draft soon so that the bill could be tabled.

The ECP was boycotting the Committee meeting on the remarks of the PTI lawmakers against the ECP staff that they might rig next election, also.

After the call, the Election Commission official participated in the Sub-Committee on electoral reforms.

After the in-camera briefing Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that the government was trying to complete the task as early as possible.

He said that there were 630 suggestions on election draft.

Hamid said that in Tuesday’s meeting the PTI and the PPP would table their suggestions.

He said that some of the points had been agreed to.

Hamid said that de-limitations would require new legislation.