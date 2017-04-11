ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated the efforts of the Army Census Support Centre (Army CSC) and all involved for the “good job being done”.

The army chief expressed these views during his visit to the Army CSC in Rawalpindi where he was given detailed briefing on support being extended to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and progress of the ongoing census so far.

According to the ISPR, the COAS said the army considered it a national commitment to positively contribute towards its successful accomplishment and the census would be completed at all costs.

He paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers and civil enumerators who laid their lives, while performing this duty. The army chief said the smooth conduct was collective success of army and the govt.