Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai has urged the world not to mistake radical elements in Pakistan as representative of the country.

After being announced as the UN Messenger of Peace, Malala said she wants to tell the world what actual Pakistan is.

“It is a real honour for me to be chosen for this mission,” she said about becoming the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace. “On this occasion, I want to represent Pakistan, my country. I want to tell people, this is me who represents Pakistan, not the extremists, not the terrorists,” she said. “They are not Pakistan. They are not us.”

The young educationist further said it is girls like her who represent Pakistan.

“Girls who believe in education, girls like me, who are Muslims, who are proud of their religion, who stand for education, represent Pakistan.

“We tell the world that all Muslims, all Muslim girls believe in education, they believe in peace and they will stand up for their rights,” said Malala.

In her message to Pakistani and girls around the world, the UN Peace Messenger urged them to believe in themselves, stand up as well, because they are the real change. “If you do not stand up, change will not come,” she stressed.

Malala further added that if girls want to see their future bright they need to start work now without waiting for anyone else.

“It is not that we should grow up and be something tomorrow to bring change, it starts with us and it starts now,” she maintained.

Malala mentioned that during her first speech in UN, three and half years ago, she emphasized on importance of education as no child should be denied the right of education.

“It is the right of every child and especially for girls, because if you give education to a girl, you change the whole community, the whole society,” she said.