HAFIZABAD-Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar yesterday declared that the present government believes in developing rural areas on par with the urban ones through provision of all basic amenities.

Addressing villagers of Ahmadpur Chattha, Kot Ghora, Awan Chak, Kolti Ameer Singh, Dhanoway Dogran, Thakar Diwara, Gajor Gola, Dera Churera and Kaliarwala in Sagar Kalan union council, she announced allocation of Rs195.9 million for the provision of Sui gas facility in these villages during the current year. She said that her opponents have lost their image among the masses due to their negative thinking. She declared that the PML-N would emerge victorious in the forthcoming general elections due to the vision of PM Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif.

TAX DAY MARKED

Tax Day was observed in Hafizabad to promote tax culture for the progress and prosperity of the country.

A walk was organised which was led by ADC (finance) Fakharul Islam Dogar, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sheikh Muhammad Amjid and citizens. On the occasion, the speakers stressed the need for paying due tax which is inevitable to resolve problems being faced by the masses. He called on the Punjab Revenue Authority to play its role to create awareness among the public particularly traders and industrialists to pay off the taxes.

23 HELD IN COMBING

As many as 23 proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers including eight so-called magicians and spiritual healers have been rounded up during search operation. The combing operation was carried out by the police and Elite Force the other night. The LEAs also seized huge quantity of drugs and registered cases against the accused accordingly.