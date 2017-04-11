CHAKWAL-PML-N stalwart and MNA Hamza Shahbaz on Monday expressed his confidence to win public support in 2018 general elections through serving the masses.

Addressing the PML-N workers here in Chakwal, he dispelled PTI chief Imran Khan's prediction about elections in the current year and said that the incumbent government would complete its tenure.

"Those predicting elections in the current year have nothing to give to the people. No one can become a leader by crossing political and ethical boundaries", he argued.

He also criticised the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and challenged the development plans launched by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Sindh.

He said that people do not want fake promises but practical work.

He also reiterated the government pledge to control electricity loadshedding by installing various plants and also announced early completion of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The PML-N MNA said that opposition leaders who had kept on criticising Metro Bus and termed it 'Jangla Bus' are now going to construct it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).