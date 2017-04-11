Reacting to Pakistan’s announcement of the death sentence to RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav, Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) minister Subramanian Swamy asked the Indian government to ‘declare Balochistan as independent state.’

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said there is no point in talks with Pakistan. "Pakistan has selected Jadhav saying that he was trying to create problems in Balochistan. India should now declare Balochistan an independent country,” he said.

Swamy also urged the Balochis in Delhi to form a government in exile. “Ultimately Pakistan will end up in four pieces," he said. Accusing Pakistan of being a ‘terror friendly state’ Swamy said New Delhi cannot deal with Islamabad in a civilized manner.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said India will ‘go out of its way’ to save self-confessed RAW spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

While addressing the Indian Parliament, the minister said that hanging of Yadav will directly affect bilateral relations of Pakistan and India.

The Indian Foreign Minister further said the position of India is very clear and there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Yadav.

“This is premeditated murder,” she asserted.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in a counter intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan, which has seen a long-running insurgency allegedly with the active support from Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.



Yesterday the military said in a statement that Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, originally a naval commander, had confessed to spying for Indian intelligence agency - Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The arch-rivals routinely accuse each other of sending spies into their countries and it is not uncommon for either to expel diplomats accused of espionage, particularly at times of high tension.

However, death sentences have rarely been passed in such cases in recent years