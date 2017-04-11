India has halted the release of around a dozen Pakistani fishermen yesterday which was scheduled for tomorrow after the announcement of death sentence of RAW spy Kulbhushan Yadav by a Pakistani military court.

"The time is not right for release of the Pakistani prisoners," a senior officer said when asked the reason for the sudden change in plan.

India and Pakistan have been releasing each other's citizens -- including fishermen, convicts who had completed their sentences, people who had overstayed after expiry of their visa or had inadvertently crossed over -- from time to time as a goodwill gesture.

In March, India had released 39 Pakistani prisoners in a reciprocal gesture after Islamabad freed 218 Indian fishermen in January.

Islamabad had also released Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan who had entered into Azad Kashmir in January.