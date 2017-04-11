QUETTA - Iranian Security Forces Monday handed over 102 Pakistani nationals to Levies force on Pak-Iran borders in Taftan area of Chaghi district. Levies sources said that these Pakistani labourers were apprehended from different parts of Iran by the Iranian Security. They were living there without traveling documents. The Levies sources said that these deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation after completing initial investigation.