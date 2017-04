Kuwait has named one of it's roads after Pakistan's national poet Allama Iqbal.

The street no. 21 is located in Fahaheel area of Kuwait which has recently been named after Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal.

A plaque has been fixed on the roadside with the following words: “Allama Muhammad Iqbal s/o Noor s/o Muhammad Rafique dreamt of creating Pakistan in 1938 and the country came into existence in 1947. Iqbal had complete command over Arabic, Urdu and Persian language.”