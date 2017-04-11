GUJRANWALA-A man was gunned down in a mosque over old enmity here in Garjakh area on Monday. According to police, Asif, resident of Garjakh went to local mosque for saying Fajr prayers. In the meanwhile, his rival Shahbaz entered the mosque and fired gunshots, killing Asif on the spot. The Garjakh Police have registered a case and started investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Apr-2017 here.
Man gunned down in mosque over enmity
