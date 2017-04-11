KASUR-The office-bearers of different media organisations condemned negligence of the patrolling police officials and demanded stern action against them which let the dacoits assaulted and robbed the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president.

During an urgently called meeting here at the KPC, they pointed out that the police are responsible for protecting life, honour and property of the common man. "There will be dacoits reign and robberies, murders and other heinous crimes will be on the rise when the cops will fail to discharge their obligation," they pointed out, adding that 90 percent of the crime is due to the negligence and lack of will of the policemen. They also flayed the police inaction to find a clue about the culprits who, in broad daylight, fired gunshots and robbed the KPC president. They regretted that frequent robberies, murders and other crimes incidence in the district is not surprising because the police least bother to go after the criminals.

The demanded DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to arrest the dacoits involved in firing on and looting KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr. They also demanded the police to take stern action against negligent cops of the patrolling police whose indifference let the dacoity happened.

Office-bearers of Union of journalists and Electronic Media attended the meeting.

Media role lauded

Nobody can deny the revolutionary changes brought about by the electronic media in the public understanding of Pakistani politics and state affairs.

Speakers stated at a ceremony held in connection with birth anniversary of a private news channel here the other day.

On the occasion, they said that positive journalism can play a key role in creating unity and harmony among the masses. It can also bring an end to the social problems being faced by people of the remote areas, they pointed out.

Later, the participants cut a cake to mark birthday of the TV channel.

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Communication Haji Naeem Safdar, MNA Mian Waseem Akhtar, Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Islam Arif also attended the ceremony.

MOTORCYCLIST ROBBED

A motorcyclist was robbed of cash here at Kot Gaman area of Chunian city the other day.

According to police, Muhammad Arshad was on the way back home on a motorbike. As he reached Kot Gaman area, three unidentified dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint and snatched Rs74,000 from him. The police are investigating.