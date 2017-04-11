ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has appointed a ‘controversial’ officer as its Karachi chapter director general, The Nation has learnt.

Sources said newly-appointed DG Altaf Bawani was facing an inquiry over his appointment made in the bureau during the tenure of the last interim setup.

According to the sources, NAB appointed four new DGs — Zahir Shah, Muhammad Altaf Bawani, Husnain Ahmed and Farooq Nasir Awan — whose appointment summaries were sanctioned by the former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had set up a committee under the chair of Secretary Establishment Division to examine appointments, promotions, deputations and absorptions made in the bureau since 1999.

In the light of the committee report, the Supreme Court ordered NAB to de-notify four DGs last week including Karachi DG.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court while adjudicating the matter related to appointments, postings and transfers made by the caretaker government had declared them illegal, but the four DGs continue to work in NAB.

The Supreme Court has constituted a new committee headed by Secretary Establishment Division Syed Tahir Shahbaz to scrutinise cases of all NAB DGs (appointed during the interim set) and record their statements and submit a report to the court within three months.

The sources told The Nation that the three-member committee has started work to review the cases of all officers asking them to justify their appointments and promotions.

According to the sources, if the newly appointed NAB DGs failed to satisfy the committee regarding their appointments they may be asked to face the music.

Talking to The Nation, NAB spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish confirmed that a new committee has been constituted on the order of the Supreme Court to probe the matter.

He said the committee will issue show-cause notices to all officers and submit a report to the SC within the stipulated time. He said that NAB would take a decision about the fate of its officers in the light of apex court’s directives once the committee submits its report.