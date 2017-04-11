Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said publicising blasphemous content on social media is a matter of intolerance for all Muslims.

He was talking to OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“Blasphemy is not only a problem of Pakistan but it is the issue of 1.6 billion Muslims all over the world,” he added.

Nisar said that OIC should play its constrictive role in prevention of blasphemous material and in discouraging trends of Islamophobia.

“Double standard with regard to freedom of expression is not acceptable in any case,” he added.

He said that holly personalities of Muslims are being desecrated under the guise of freedom of expression which is not admissible.