ISLAMABAD - Calling for peaceful solution to Kashmir and Palestine, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Pakistan Monday asked the world to shun Islamophobia as terrorism had no race or religion.

Addressing a joint news conference here after holding talks, OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Islam teaches peace and discourages extremism.

Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC supported Pakistan and had the same position on the issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and plight of Muslim communities in non-Muslim countries.

“We want resolution of all these issues. Islamophobia has been created by anti-Islam elements. Islam does not teach terrorism. It teaches love,” he added.

Al-Othaimeen said that India should not shy away from talks on Kashmir as there was no other solution to the decades-old issue.

“There should be a dialogue process for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“We need to work together to defeat terrorism. We acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism,” he said.

Al-Othaimeen said that Kashmir had always been on top of the OIC agenda.

“We have been asking India to give us access to occupied Kashmir but they have declined each time. We want to check the human rights situation in Kashmir ourselves,” he said.

Last month, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC urged India to provide access to the IPHRC fact-finding mission for independent investigation into the allegations of human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

They undertook a three-day visit to Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from March 27 to March 29.

The delegation was disallowed to visit occupied Kashmir by India.

Al-Othaimeen said that despite India’s reluctance to stop human rights activists and organisations to visit the held Kashmir, pressure should be exerted on New Delhi to stop brutalities in the occupied territory.

He said that the two sides discussed holding of the upcoming summit of the OIC on Science and Technology to be presided over by Pakistan president.

Questioned on the conflict in Syria, the OIC secretary-general said that the issue had two dimensions that were political and humanitarian.

“The thousands of displaced persons should be provided every possible help to alleviate their sufferings. Political solution should be found for the issue,” he added.

Al-Othaimeen said that an OIC Contact Group on Refugees was expected to be formed in the next meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers on the Syria conflict.

He said that the OIC was making efforts to launch a dialogue process with the European countries on the issues of the Muslims living in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sartaj Aziz said that joint efforts were needed to combat Islamophobia and hatred against the Muslims.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism. Our religion also teaches love. Islam should not be linked to terrorism. The terrorists have no religion or race,” he maintained.

Aziz added: “We agreed to work together to combat Islamophobia and formulate joint Islamic action against publication of blasphemous material including on the social media.”

Aziz thanked the OIC and the Muslim-majority countries for their consistent support on the issue of Kashmir.

The adviser said that he had briefed Al-Othaimeen on human rights violation by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

“There was 100 per cent unanimity of views on all issues facing the Ummah and the way forward,” he said.

Aziz said that Pakistan had handed over a dossier on human rights violations of the minorities living in India.

“Muslims are especially being victimised in India. Hopefully the OIC will take action,” he said.

During the meeting before the media interaction, the two sides also discussed ways to improve the standing of the Muslim-majority countries across the world.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism. Our religion also teaches love. Islam should not be linked to terrorism. The terrorists have no religion or race,” he maintained.

Aziz added: “We agreed to work together to combat Islamophobia and formulate joint Islamic action against publication of blasphemous material including on the social media.”

Aziz thanked the OIC and the Muslim-majority countries for their consistent support on the issue of Kashmir. The adviser said that he had briefed Al-Othaimeen on human rights violation by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

“There was 100 per cent unanimity of views on all issues facing the Ummah and the way forward,” he said. Aziz said that Pakistan had handed over a dossier on human rights violations of the minorities living in India.

“Muslims are especially being victimised in India. Hopefully the OIC will take action,” he said.

During the meeting before the media interaction, the two sides also discussed ways to improve the standing of the Muslim-majority countries across the world.