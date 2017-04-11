CHAGHI - The Pak-Iran border at Taftan reopened on Monday after Nowruz celebrations in Iran, said the official of district administration Chaghi.

The Zero-Point at Taftan which is busiest crossing point between Pakistan and Iran was closed on March 18 for every kind of traffic, trade and pedestrians in connection with Nowruz celebrations by the Iranian authorities which caused suspension of trade activities on both sides, noted the official of district administration.

As the celebrations ended, the friendship gate reopened after closure of nearly a month.

The friendship gate remains opened from 9 am to 2 pm. One day in every week, Pakistani edible goods are traded to Iran and the next day vice versa. Hundreds of labourers’ livelihood is directly linked with Friendship Gate whose significant proportion belong to border city of Taftan and Chaghi.