Lauding the capability of the Pakistan Air Force and its contribution in the war on terror, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistani forces can counter any threat posed by externally or internally.

While addressing passing out parade at Risaplur Air base, the PM said PAF Risalpur Academy is providing state-of-the-art training to its cadets.

“This is not an ordinary graduation because these cadets now have the responsibility of Pakistan’s security and stability,” he added.

The premier further said all cadets must use their all energies to secure the country, as the whole nation is standing behind them.

“Pakistani forces have the capability to tackle any internal and external threat and services of PAF in war against terrorism along with military are highly commendable,” he said.

On issue of national security the premier said the concept has evolved and idea of conventional war is becoming obsolete.

“Now the war is not only being fought on borders, it is also fought on the domestic front,” he said.

Prime Minister congratulated parents of passing out cadets for achieving this great milestone.