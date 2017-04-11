ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said Monday that Pakistan and Bangladesh were bound in a fraternal relationship.

Speaking to a group of 10 senior journalists from leading media houses of Bangladesh here, she emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of trade, education, culture and enhancing people to people contacts.

She referred to the special links between the people of the two countries that were based on a common history, culture, religion and values.

The delegation reciprocated warm sentiments that the people of Bangladesh have towards Pakistan, said a statement issued by the foreign ministry. The delegation is on a week-long visit to Pakistan.