Garhi Khuda Bux police have refused to register a case pertaining to attack on farmers.

Muhammad Bux Korejo, his son Ameer Ali Korejo, Ghulam Abbas Korejo and others visited Benazir Bhutto Press Club here to make a complaint to the Journalists against the accused for opening fire on farmers.

Farmers held a protest demonstration against highhandedness of police and told newsmen that on the behest of a cop Nasrullah Korejo, eight persons - Shahnawaz Korejo, Ghulam Sarwar Korejo, Akbar Korejo, Muzammil Korejo, Shoaib Korejo and others - attacked them when they were busy threshing fresh wheat crop.

The affecteees said that the accused beat up Yousuf Korejo with sticks and opened firing on thresher machine. They said that they went to Garhi Khuda Bux police station to register the attack case but they refused to register the case.

They alleged that the accused wanted to forcibly occupy their four acres of land, adding they had also sold three acres of land belonging to them. They demanded of higher police authorities and other government to take notice of the issue and provide them justice.