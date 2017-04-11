Police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) against 19 persons for allegedly assaulting two students inside a hostel of the Punjab University, reported Waqt News.

Police have lodged the FIR against 19 persons, 15 of whom are unidentified. The persons have been accused of hooliganism, issuing threat and mobile snatching.

PU administration has banned political, religious and social personalities from entering the university premises.

The university administration said it has issued a code of conduct under which all student organisations have been banned. The administration has also barred students from entering university hostels after 10pm.

The orders were issued in wake of a clash between two student organisations that left at least 10 injured.

Dozens of students got injured when the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) tried to halt a Pushtoon cultural show, resulting in the university taking strict measures to stop such acts in the future.