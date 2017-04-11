KAMALIA-A large number of the PTCL users led by several social figures staged a protest against poor condition of the landlines here in front of the PTCL Exchange the other day.

Talking to media, they complained about poor condition of the telephone lines and broadband connectivity in Kamalia and surrounding areas. "PTCL Exchange Kamalia employees do not attend the office before 11 to 12am and even then do not attend complaint/enquiry calls," PTCL user Abdul Qadir said, adding that if someone tries to visit the office, the security guard outside the building discourages him, saying "all officials are out in the field". Another protestor Bilal said that the PTCL users in Kamalia have a poor telecommunication service as internet connections remain suspended for days in a row. Kashif said that there is no alternative arrangement of backup power in the telephone exchange for the broadband connectivity.

The protesting people demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation and ensure rehabilitation of the landlines so that residents of Kamalia could be provided better internet facility. When contacted, PTCL Kamalia SDO Ch Abdul Quddus said that he has requested the high-ups for solution to the problem.

Traders fined

The shopkeepers at different markets were fined for selling foodstuffs and other items at higher rates here the other day.

According to official sources, Naib Tehsildar Rao Muhammad Iqbal along with Food Inspector Ch Ghulam Mustafa raided Iqbal Bazaar, Thana Chowk, Saddr Bazaar, Delhi Chowk and other markets of Kamalia.

The team fined owners of Bagga Kiryana Store, Wasim Kiryana Store and Malik Centre Rs2,000 each for selling foodstuff on higher rates. Similarly, a sweet shop and a herb store owner were fined Rs20,000 each for selling items beyond prescribed prices. The officials also collected samples of different items and sent them for laboratory tests.