KHANEWAL- The Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) condemned filing of the FIR against Govt Girls College Principal Zahir Peer for not arranging security arrangements on the college premises. PPLA Central General Secretary Sheikh Yusuf said that the principal job is to administer the college affairs. "It is the police, not the principal who are responsible for arranging security on the college premises," he stressed. He demanded the police to withdraw the FIR from the college principal, warning that they will go on strike otherwise.