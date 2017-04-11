The 41st Session of National Assembly will start from tomorrow. The opposition Party Pakistan People party would raise the issue of disappearance of close aides of Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to sources, the opposition Parties including PTI, PPP and JI will point out the lack of quorum if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Federal Ministers donot turn up in the house. The Opposition Parties are also likely to voice protest on the issue of quorum.

According to sources, the Opposition Parties will seek explanation from Government on the key issues including US Missile attack in Syria, Indian Occupied Forces brutalities in Kashmir and the participation of Pakistan in newly formed Islamic Block.

It is pertinent to mention here that 110 days of the current Parliamentary year of National Assembly have been completed, while proceedings of 20 days has yet to be completed. There is major possibility that the session would be continuing from 12th April today till 21st April. A NA routine session would be called in the first 10 days of May to complete remaining days of parliamentary year.