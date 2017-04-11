GUJRAT-Without letting themselves drift into the rough and tumble, speakers of the Punjab University proved their mettle by lifting the trophy at "Lafz '17" - the 5th All-Pakistan Trilingual Declamation, 2nd Bilingual Parliamentary Debating Championship, and 1st Model Pakistan National Assembly (PNA) themed "Qaum, Mulk, Saltanat' - concluded here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Monday.

The four-day competitions also included 'Punjabi Takra' as part of its trilingual contest. Eighty-eight universities from across the country were participating in the national debating competition.

"It was really amazing to listen to them. They spoke very confidently and passionately on a range of topics. It gives me a lot of hope that the dream of our country's bright and prosperous future will soon be realized," Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum expressed his views at the concluding ceremony.

Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid said that words complement our personalities. "The art of public speaking is all about using correct and appropriate words," he added.

Among the adjudicators were Kamran Ahmad, GM Shah, Adnan Mohsin, Hamza Tarar, Momin Niyazi, Safia Zia, Khawaja Yaseen, Muazzam Lodhi and Ali Murtaza. In the Urdu declamation contest, Zainul Hassan of GCU won the first prize, Hamza Mustafa of PU won the second and Shadab Khan remained third.

In the English contest, Rameesha Khan of the PU, Nimra Arooj of the KEMU second and Ali Raza of GCU secured the first, second and third position respectively. The winners also received cash prizes of Rs10,000, Rs7,000 and Rs5,000.

In the Model Pakistan National Assembly, Omais Abdur Rehman of PIEAS won the first position. Adnan of FC College won the second and Suleman of PU third position. They each received Rs7,000, Rs7,000 and R6,000 respectively.

In Punjabi Takra, Hassanur Rashid of FAST Faisalabad, Hamza Murtaza of PU and Abrar Khan of GCU Lahore won the first, second and third position respectively. They received Rs10,000, Rs6,000 and Rs4000 each.

Parliamentary Debate Championship trophy (English) was claimed by the Punjab University while the Urdu trophy went to the University of Lahore. Both the teams also received a cash prize of Rs20,000 each. Best speakers in the same category were Aleena Zahid and Naima Ali. Abu Bakr was declared the Best English speaker. Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob, Coordinator Lafz '17 and BIC consultant Muhammad Haider Miraj were also present and encouraged the participants.