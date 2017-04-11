ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and Defence and Islamabad police in a missing person case.

The court headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the notices on a petition filed by Badarun Nisa, the wife of former Adviser to the Sindh government Nawab Ali Leghari, who said that her husband has been kidnapped by State institutions.

The court directed the respondents to submit their replies at the next hearing.

The petitioner alleged that her husband was in the illegal custody of the Interior Ministry. The petitioner said that on April 4 officials of a law-enforcement agency turned up at their house in Sawan Garden in Islamabad and took him with them.

According to her, when she contacted the police station concerned, it expressed complete ignorance about the incident.

The petitioner said that initially, the police refused to register an FIR. The police registered a case after the matter was reported in the media. She expressed her apprehension that Interior Secretary may be behind the kidnapping of her husband.

The petitioner prayed to the court to direct the Islamabad Inspector General to recover her husband and produce him before the court.

After issuing notices, the court deferred hearing till the next week.