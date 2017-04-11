ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday acquitted two murder accused imprisoned for the last 13 and 11 years, for having no concrete evidence against them. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa passed the releasing order of accused Hamid and Yaseen and remarked: "I am surprised on the performance of subordinate courts." Hamid was arrested for murdering a person in 2004, whereas Yaseen was put behind bars in 2006. They were given death sentence by trial courts and later upheld by Islamabad High Court.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Apr-2017 here.
SC acquits two murder accused after over a decade
