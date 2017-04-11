ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday acquitted two murder accused imprisoned for the last 13 and 11 years, for having no concrete evidence against them. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa passed the releasing order of accused Hamid and Yaseen and remarked: "I am surprised on the performance of subordinate courts." Hamid was arrested for murdering a person in 2004, whereas Yaseen was put behind bars in 2006. They were given death sentence by trial courts and later upheld by Islamabad High Court.