SIALKOT-PPP stalwart Firdous Ashiq Awan vehemently condemned the district police for "what she called" sabotaging a public meeting of the party in far-off border village Pindi Bhago-Charwah and not allowing her to reach the venue of the public meeting on Sunday.

"The PPP local chapter had scheduled the public meeting in village Pindi Bhago and she was to address it but the police did not let her reach the venue," former federal minister Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed while talking to the newsmen here on Monday. She alleged that the police have become a "political agent" of the PML-N in Sialkot, which is being used for political victimisation of political opponents, especially the PPP.

Firdous Ashiq Awan alleged that the police uprooted tents and chairs from the venue of the PPP public meeting on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Sialkot Sabzpeer Police claimed that the PPP had not taken any prior official permission for holding the public meeting there. "That's why the party was not allowed to hold the public meeting," the police officials claimed.

TORTURE INCIDENT FIR LODGED

The Rangpura Police registered a case against as many as 15 accused - 10 nominated and five unknown - for brutally torturing a local trader over an old property disputed three days ago.

According to the FIR No-141/2017, lodged on the complaint of victim trader Muhammad Chaand Butt under sections 148, 149 and 324, as many as 15 armed accused stormed his shop in Rangpura locality. The invaders held him hostage at gunpoint and started humiliating him. The accused also dragged him out of his shop.

The FIR said that the accused tied him up with an electric pylon at Rangpura Chowk and brutally tortured him. Mr Butt claimed that the accused tortured him with hockey sticks, iron rods and butts of guns.

A police team rescued him and shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. The footage and pictures of the incident went viral on social media.

The police said that an old property disputed is the motive behind the incident.

The Rangpura Police also claimed to have arrested four of the accused persons whose names have not yet been disclosed.

Water level rises in River Chenab

Water level rose up in River Chenab at Head Marala apparently due to the recent spell of torrential rains in the region.

The rise in water in River Chenab has rekindled hopes of farmers as they were in despair due to shortage of water in the river, caused by the suspension of water flow by India.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail said that water level in Chenab River soared up to 18,399 cusec at Head Marala against 10,000 cusec recorded overnight.

He attributed the increase in water level to the fresh spell of heavy rains in Sialkot region.

Meanwhile, local boatmen have resumed boating service for picnickers and visitors. The Sialkot DC said that boating remained suspended in the river due to shortage of water since long.

Now water level is rising, which has attracted visitors and picnickers.

Similarly, flow of water is 3,946 cusec in River Jammu and 2,035 cusec in River Tavi at Head Marala.

The DC informed that Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) canal has also been opened by the Irrigation Department by releasing 9,700 cusec water after months-long closure.