ISLAMABAD - The issue of the death penalty awarded to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is likely to dominate the upcoming National Assembly session starting from Wednesday (tomorrow).

The major Opposition parties, before the proceedings of the National Assembly, will discuss in its Parliamentary party meetings either to raise the issue on point of order or request the Speaker to conduct debate on it.

Except the MQM, the rest of the major Opposition parties, the PPP and the PTI will take final decision in its Parliamentary party meetings for discussing the matter on the floor of the House.

The National Assembly session will start from Wednesday and will continue for over a week.

A Military Court on Monday sentenced to death an Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was detained last year on charges of spying in Pakistan.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the major Opposition party, has yet to decide to raise the issue in the Parliament.

“This is [a] very important matter. This decision will be taken in [the] parliamentary party meeting, as it is yet to finalise. The party’s senior will taken decision after consultation with all the members,” said MNA Aijaz Jhankrani from the PPP, while talking to The Nation.

In the light of Parliamentary party meeting to be held on Wednesday before the Assembly session, he said, the decision regarding raising the issue of death penalty awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav would be taken.

“Obviously, our [PTI] Parliamentary party meeting before the proceedings of the National Assembly [NA] will discuss the way as to how to raise this important matter,” PTI’s Shehryar Afridi said, while talking to The Nation.

Afridi also criticised incumbent government for running all the affairs of the country on an ad hoc basis.

When contacted, MQM’s Ali Raza Abidi said that the MQM would discuss the issue of the death penalty for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the House.

“We [MQM-P] support the decision of [the] death penalty. Same punishment should be suggested for his [Kulbhushan Jadhav] financier and facilitator without any fear,” Abidi proposed.

He said that the Indian spy was arrested for his involvement in espionage in the country and he had also confessed it.

“It was [an] act of war from India so the decision of death penalty is right,” Abidi said.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3rd, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan's Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

He was arrested in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of "spying and sabotage activities” against Pakistan.

Political analysts viewed that the issue of the death penalty for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav would definitely dominate rest of the agenda items of the National Assembly proceedings.

The chair, after consultation with the government and the Opposition, might permit all lawmakers to debate on this issue.