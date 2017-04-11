SIALKOT-Scores of Christian community members including women and children protested against the Daska Tehsil Administration for not removing sewerage, accumulated in front of church in village Kandan Sayyan.

The protesting Christians said that they have been suffering great difficulties in passing through the street and going to the church for service. "We have to wade through knee-deep dirty water, accumulated in front of the main gate of the church," they claimed, adding that the TMA sanitation department failed to dispose of the sewage and ensure cleanliness in the area.

They said that they have repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of UC Kandan Sayyan Administration, but no practical step could be taken to remedy the situation.

The protesters demanded immediate disposal of the stagnant sewage to clear the way before Easter Festival to be celebrated on April 16.