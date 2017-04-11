LODHRAN-The government has established Makhdoom-e-Aala Trauma Centre at a cost of Rs60 million to provide people of the area with modern healthcare facilities.

Speakers stated at the inauguration of the centre here the other day. Deputy Commissioner Raja Khurram Shehzad was the chief guest in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts made by the Public Welfare Organisation and Save the Children for completion of the centre. He said that the centre has been established to treat trauma patients of Lodhran and Multan and Bahawalpur districts as well.

MPA Aamir Iqbal said that Rs60 million have been spent for the centre's completion which stands testimony to the government's commitment to the public service.

EDO Health Dr Tariq Gillani said that the trauma centre will be equipped with all facilities to deal with the emergency situations, adding that there will be no shortage of resources. Save the Children Country Director Nayyar Iqbal promised to donate an ambulance to the trauma centre.

Later, DC Raja Khurram Shehzad attended the inaugural ceremony of Gillani Conference Hall where he said that the Health Department is carrying out an awareness campaign to prevent diseases.

He said that Health Department is also monitoring 400 teachers who have been trained in accordance with the Teachers' Training Program so that awareness campaign in the schools regarding prevention of diseases could be carried out in a befitting manner.

The DC also handed over service regularisation orders to Lady Health Supervisors, Lady Health Workers and also distributed commendatory certificates to the health workers for brilliant performance.

CEO Health Dr Tariq Gillani, District Council Chairman Mian Rajan Sultan Pirzada, MPA Aamir Iqbal Qureshi, MPA Zubair Khan Baloch, DHO Dr Fayyaz Anwar, Country Director Nayyar Iqbal, Public Welfare Organization's officials attended the ceremony.