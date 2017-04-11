Police authorities confirmed that two militants were hanged in Sahiwal jail today, reported Waqt News.

According to reports both militants were involved in several terrorist activities.

Both had been convicted by military courts and had been kept in Sahiwal jail for a long time.

Their dead bodies were handed over to their relatives.

On March 7, execution of terrorists already convicted by the military courts was resumed with five hardcore terrorists sent to the gallows at District Jail Kohat on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the executed terrorists include Shaukat Ali, Imdad Ullah, Sabir Shah, Khandan and Anwar Ali.

The convicted terrorists were involved in attacks on Pakistan Army and other law enforcement personnel.

All the five terrorists had confessed to their crimes before the military courts.

Execution of these terrorists comes at a time when the government is on the verge of extending the term of the military courts, which came to end earlier this year after lapse of the Sunset Clause.

These courts were established under the 21st constitutional amendment after the 2014 terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar.

Military’s top brass on January 11 lauded the role of military courts for greatly helping in bringing the heightened wave of terrorism down across the country.

According to the ISPR, 274 cases were referred to the military courts.

Out of 274 cases, 161 convicts were awarded the death penalty, 12 were executed and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration.

The cases were dealt through due process of law in the military courts.