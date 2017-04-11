While defending Peshawar Metro project on a TV show, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said the project is not limited to a single road.

He said the Peshawar Metro project is for the development of whole of Peshawar and will be connected to other infrastructural projects in the city.

Regarding a question over its cost, reported to be Rs 57billion, Khan replied that along with Metro Line, there are numbers of other projects being developed which will ultimately turn Peshawar into a modern city.

“The major issue with Peshawar is that there is only one major road connecting the whole city and traffic block is common on this road. So the project will resolve this issue,” he further stated.

The PTI chairman, however, emphasised that Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak should make the details of this project public so that people can know difference between this Metro Project and Metro Lines in Lahore and Islamabad.

Imran Khan is a critic of Lahore and Islamabad Metro Projects calling them wastage of money which should be spent on human development in those cities.