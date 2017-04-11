BAHAWALPUR- A water filtration plant was inaugurated for the residents of Sultan Abad Colony and Jabbar Colony here on Saturday.

Cantonment Board Bahawalpur is trying to provide all the basic facilities for the residents like provision of potable water and sanitation, an officer said.

Potable water directly relates to the public health. People will get relief in diseases by using filtered water, said Station Commander and President of Bahawalpur Cantonment Board Brig Masoor Ahmed Janjua.

He said that all the resources were being used to provide basic facilities for the residents of Cantonment Board area. Chief Executive Officer Cantonment Board Bahawalpur Zafer Mehmood Awan said that the board is completing many other public welfare projects.

He said that Gulzar Sadiq Park had been upgraded, renovated and opened for the general public. He said that in the park, family area, children area, Food Street, tuck shops, football and cricket grounds and water pond had been constructed.