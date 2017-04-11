Former army chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that unlike the propaganda in Indian media, the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was provided a lawyer to defend himself before being awarded death sentence.



“This guy was involved in espionage and sabotage activities and was tried by Field General Court Martial and was provided a defence lawyer .. this is what happens when anyone is arrested for espionage,” said Musharraf.



He denied the impression generated by Indian media that he had no defendant by maintaining that he was given a civil lawyer (which he himself demanded) and was allowed to defend himself.



“He can appeal to an appellate bench headed by a two-star general and the case can be taken to Supreme Court of Pakistan and finally a mercy petition too can be sent to president,” explained Musharraf.



Musharraf was of the view that Indian media will start propaganda against Pakistan after this decision and may use the west’s disapproval of death penalty as a tool to bring Pakistan under pressure.



When asked what he would have done if he were army chief today, Musharraf maintained that he will not comment on what he would have done but he is against taking international pressure.



“I would have considered a lot of things but I am against taking pressure, we have our laws and no other country has the right to comment on our laws or to tell us that we should not award someone death penalty,” said Musharraf.



Indian RAW Agent Naval officer Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 through a Counter Intelligence Operation from Mashkel, Balochistan, for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.



The spy was tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence.



Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM.



RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of ofﬁcial Secret Act of 1923. FGCM found Kulbushan Sudhir Yadhav guilty of all the charges.



He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.