Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said India will ‘go out of its way’ to save self-confessed RAW spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

While addressing the Indian Parliament, the minister said that hanging of Yadav will directly affect bilateral relations of Pakistan and India.

“Yadav is the son of India,” Swaraj said.

The Indian Foreign Minister further said the position of India is very clear and there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Yadav.

“This is premeditated murder,” she asserted.

Sushma Swaraj further claimed that Yadav was kidnapped from Iran and India was never given access to him despite numerous requests.

“Access should have been given so that we could have verified Pakistani claims,” she said.

She maintained that the move is illegal and against basic rights of an ‘innocent Indian citizen.’

“This is Pakistani effort to divert focus from main issues like terrorism,” she retorted.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in a counter intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan, which has seen a long-running insurgency allegedly with the active support from Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.

Yesterday the military said in a statement that Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, originally a naval commander, had confessed to spying for Indian intelligence agency - Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The arch-rivals routinely accuse each other of sending spies into their countries and it is not uncommon for either to expel diplomats accused of espionage, particularly at times of high tension.

However, death sentences have rarely been passed in such cases in recent years