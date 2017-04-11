Quetta - Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has termed a merit-based decision the death sentence to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

In a press statement, the chief minister said the decision attested that Indian spy agency RAW was directly involved in creating anarchy in Pakistan and Balochistan in particular.

The Indian spy was nabbed in Balochistan on March 3, 2016, and yesterday awarded death sentence by military court after confessing unpardonable crimes.

Zehri said Kulbhushan committed unpardonable crime of damaging

the sovereignty of Pakistan along with his network. “No enemy of Pakistan will be spared,” he asserted.

He said the Balochistan people rejected the Indian interference whose evident justification is improvement of law and order in the province.