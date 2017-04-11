ISLAMABAD - Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri n Monday had a meeting with Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation.

According to details, on his arrival at the PAF Air Headquarters, the guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour. The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of the PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

The honourable guest was introduced to the principal staff officers of the PAF.

Later, Martin Rushwaya, secretary defence Zimbabwe and Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, commander, Air Force of Zimbabwe called on the air chief in his office.

The dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation.

Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe lauded the sound professionalism of the PAF personnel and expressed his desire to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two forces. The Pakistani air chief offered all out support to the Zimbabwe Air Force in various fields.