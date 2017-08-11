

MUHAMMAD SABRIN

ATTOCK - In 17 public sector colleges situated in different areas of Attock district, 218 seats of professors, assistant professors, associate professors and lecturers have been lying vacant for more than a decade.

The acute shortage of teaching faculty in these colleges is not only affecting the quality of education but also speaks volumes about the education system, vision and priorities of the incumbent government. As per sources, 12,930 students are enrolled in these colleges which include eight boys, six women and three commerce colleges. The sanctioned seats of teaching faculty are 408 while 218 have been lying vacant since long.

These vacant seats of the lecturers and professors on the one hand affect the quality of education and on the other hand, it increases burden on the teaching faculty presently deployed in these colleges.

The highest students enrolment is in Govt Degree College for Women, Attock with 2,941 students while the institute with lowest enrolment is Govt Boys Inter College Chhab where only 12 students are enrolled. As per the sources, 04 seats of professors and lectures of Arabic, six of Biology , five of Botany, 16 of Chemistry, five of Computer Science, 14 of English, 6 of Geography, 13 of History, 14 of Islamiat, 14 seats of librarian, 9 of Mathematics, 16 of Physics, 10 of Political Science, 12 of Psychology, 9 of Statistics, 16 of Urdu, 5 of Zoology have been lying vacant.

The reason behind the deplorable state of affairs is stated to be lengthy process of recruitment of teachers through the Punjab Public Service Commission. Another reason is the teachers belonging to far-off areas start using different means including political influence for their early transfer to a college near to their home towns.

During the last years, a few lecturers were appointed belonging to other districts but most of them managed to get their transfer orders. It is worth mentioning that as per the rules, lecturers working on contract basis cannot be transferred but the rules are violated with impunity.

In addition, these colleges also lack basic facilities as no proper funds are allocated. Deputy Director Colleges Professor Usman Siddiqui when contacted told The Nation that this govt was giving priority to the education sector and millions of rupees are being spent on the provision of facilities in the govt colleges.

He said that induction of fresh lecturers was in progress and after the completion of process, the shortage of teaching facility would be overcome to a great extent. He said that the fate of Govt College for Boys Chhab and Govt Boys College Bahtar where 12 and 13 students are studying respectively will be decided regarding their merger as a committee has been constituted for the purpose.