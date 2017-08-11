GUJRANWALA - As former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will reach here today, the PML-N leaders and workers visited on Thursday the reception campuses set up on different points at GT Road and reviewed the arrangements.

A motorcycle rally was taken out by MPA Toufeeq Butt in which hundreds of workers participated while the city president of PML-N Youth Wing sacrificed the goats at his office. A stage has also been prepared in front of Iqbal High School for the address of Nawaz Sharif. Sources said that in case of late coming of Nawaz Sharif, three points including residences of Ghulam Dastgir Khan and Bao Asif, and Marian Hotel have been proposed for the night stay of Nawaz Sharif.