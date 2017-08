ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has claimed to have arrested 771 drug-traffickers and dealers, capturing 200 tons of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances in nearly 700 operations in the country from January to July this year.

The narcotics seized include 31,598 kg opium, 26,564 kg heroin, 92,695 kg hashish, 55,444 kg precursor chemicals and about 2,000 kg synthetic drugs.