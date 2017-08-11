PESHAWAR - A group of young information technology experts have developed an App for tracking performance of elected members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In this connection, the experts held a public demo at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday. As per details, the experts, graduated from different public sector universities, launched a mobile application, TrackReps, through which users can track performance of their elected representatives.

Mohsin Tariq informed that the application was aimed at bringing performance detail of each public representative a tap or click away. Leveraging ICT technologies, a profile of each MPA would be created with information like bills/laws proposed or projects initiated. Public can use this organised data to make educated voting decisions and ensure accountability.

Shehroz Rashid, founding member of the TrackReps and leader of the group, while talking to media said that there were lack of information and transparency in matters about public representatives’ performance after they were elected and entrusted by voters. There was no tool to monitor how they were serving the public after getting into assemblies, he maintained.

Hamail Raza, local engagement analyst for the project, said, “This idea can also be scaled to National Assembly of Pakistan, representing the whole nation. Since the model is to monitor the performance of public representatives, it can also be introduced and replicated in other countries both developed and developing.”

Shafeeq Khan on the occasion said that TrackReps platform aimed at utilising technology to bring transparency data in the hands of people using smart phones and a web data-entry portal.

According to a survey report in 2013, Shafiq said, there were more than 30 million internet users in Pakistan with half on mobile, adding that the number of smart phone users had increased exponentially since then, especially after introduction of cheaper smart phones and 3G/4G services.

Fast forward to 2015, he further said, the number of phone users in Pakistan has reached 116 million and according to statistics, 31 per cent are smart phone users, amounting to 35 million. Pakistan is also at the top of tech devices growth markets for 2015, he said.





Our staff reporter