PEAHWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Fazli Elahi filed an application with Anti-Corruption Department against party’s dissident MNA Ayesha Gulali for alleged embezzlement in funds of various development schemes. In the application filed on Thursday, the MPA stated that Gulalai had gathered funds for a hospital in foreign countries using the party’s name. She is also involved in corruption in various development projects, the applicant alleged.