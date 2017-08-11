Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Friday visited the house of a major who was martyred while performing his duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Dir district on Thursday.

Major Ali Usman was among four personnel of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom while attempting to foil a major terrorist attack in the northern areas.

"Major Ali has made us all proud," General Bajwa told the martyred major’s family in Lahore.

COAS and Begum COAS visited family of Shaheed Maj Ali at Lhr, acknowledged their supreme sacrifice. "Maj Ali has made us all proud", COAS.

"We shall restore peace, rule of law whatever sacrifices it may cost. No threat can deter resolve of a united and resilient nation."