At least two killed and 25 injured in blast in Naawagai area of Bajaur Agency, reported Waqt News. The explosion took place by a remote control device, reports stated.

The target was labourers, political administration stated.

The injured have been taken to District Headquarter Hospital Khar. Security forces have reached the site as area is condoned off. A search operation is underway in the area.

The blast came as Pakistan military is engaged in Khyber-IV Operation in Rajgal Valley.

Two days ago, four personnel of the Pakistan Army including a major embraced martyrdom, while attempting to foil a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa’s Upper Dir District in the small hours of Wednesday.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said that Major Ali Salman, who belonged to an intelligence agency, along with his team carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against a terrorist hideout in Sultankhel Dara in Upper Dir.

When the security personnel raided the hideout, the suspected militants opened fire on the soldiers.

One of the two suicide bombers present inside the hideout then blew himself up, while the other was killed in the exchange of fire with soldiers. One suspected terrorist was apprehended during the operation, the ISPR statement said.

The martyred officer and soldiers were identified as Major Ali Salman, Havaldar Ghulam Nazir, Havaldar Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Karim.

The forces after the incidents cordoned off the area and arrested a dozen suspected persons during an operation.

