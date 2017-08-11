Balochistan has begun the celebrations of Independence week with blossom that are being organised by provincial government with collaboration of Pakistan armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement.

Events like Sports Festival and Education Gala were high mark of attraction for the youth, the statement added.

In Sports Events, matches of Cricket, Hockey, Athletics, Boxing, Volleyball, Throw Ball, Football, Badminton and Tennis were played. Players from each and every district of Balochistan participated enthusiastically in the event.

Education Gala comprised of quiz competitions, story writing, essay writing English and Urdu, poetry, photography, science and fine arts.

An Azadi Mela is also scheduled at Ayub Stadium. As many as nine youth groups travelled to Quetta from Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Lasbella, Turbat, Multan, Islamabad, Khuzdar and Peshawar as part of Karwane Yekjehti.

Azadi Parade on the night of 13 and 14 August will also be organised at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.